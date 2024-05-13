Organised crime police find rifles, guns, ADF manuals, stolen medical records

ACT police found stolen medical records alongside rifles, guns and Australian Defence Force certificates during a raid.
Five rifles, a shotgun, imitation Glock handgun, body armour and other items were seized during a search warrant at a property on Sawmill Circuit in Hume on Sunday about 11am, police said.
Police said they believe the rifles and shotgun, which have been sent for forensic testing, were stolen during a 2016 burglary.
Members from ACT Policing's drugs and organised crime team, police from criminal Investigations and the AFP canine unit conducted the warrant.
"While no arrests have been made, investigations surrounding the warrants are ongoing and charges are expected," police said.
"Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote 7746704. Information can be provided anonymously."
