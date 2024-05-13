The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Walter Sofronoff's actions 'may constitute corrupt conduct': watchdog

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated May 13 2024 - 5:36pm, first published 2:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT's Integrity Commissioner has determined Walter Sofronoff KC's decision to hand a board of inquiry report to two journalists before it was made public may amount to corruption, choosing to launch an investigation into the claims.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.