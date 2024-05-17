Adorn your house with Australian made

Along with the changing trends and technological advancements that have occurred in the two decades since I began reporting on homewares and interiors, there's been one constant: the quality products Australian designers, artisans and manufacturer's have created for our homes.
Australian Made Week (May 20-26) is our chance to celebrate homegrown creations and as Australian Made chief executive, Ben Lazzaro, says, "put the spotlight on genuine Aussie goods".
"When we buy products bearing the iconic Australian Made green and gold kangaroo, we are helping all Australians enjoy the lifestyle that makes us the envy of the rest of the world," he said.
According to Lazzaro, Australian Made Week is an opportunity for us to become more conscious about our purchases, as choosing Australian Made over imported goods, can have a huge impact.
"If each household spent an extra $10 weekly on Australian Made products, it would generate almost an additional $5 billion to the Australian economy and could create up to 9000 new jobs," he said.
From the 'Strucket' (an all-in-one strainer bucket) to the Hills Hoist and dual flush toilet, Australians are ingenious when it comes to inventions that make home life better.
Then there are the endless examples of Australians creating not just practical, but also beautiful items for our homes.
Such as Sarah Silverton, a Sydney-based photographer whose seascapes are used to create stunning pieces such as artwork, homewares and accessories, designed and made in Australia.
We also love RAW Sunshine Coast's timber handle range, also designed and made in Australia, by their team of furniture makers using sustainably sourced FSC certified solid timber.
Being house proud has never looked so chic and patriotic.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.