Federal budget: What we already know

A second surplus of $9.3 billion is forecast for 2023-24.



The mid-year budget review had forecast a deficit of $1.1 billion for the 2023-024 fiscal year, narrowing from the $13.9 billion forecast in last year's budget

Revenue upgrades of about $25 billion are expected by Treasury over the five-year forecasting period. This is a smaller windfall than in the past two budgets but about 95 per cent of these tax upgrades will be banked

About $1 billion in savings on consultants and contractors has been found

The reworked stage three tax cuts will be the main source of cost-of-living relief but other targeted measures are expected

Above-target but moderating inflation remains the primary economic challenge for the budget but the slowing domestic economy is also a priority

Latest economic data points to ongoing tightness in the labour market and persistent price pressures

A troubled Chinese property sector and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and Europe are among the global challenges weighing on the budget

Treasury has downgraded its forecasts for key economies, including China, Japan and the United Kingdom