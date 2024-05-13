Federal budget: What we already know

The Albanese government wants its third budget to place downward pressure on inflation, while providing some extra cost-of-living relief for Australians.
While the fine print won't be available until the Treasurer reads his budget speech, about 7.30pm on Tuesday, the government has released a sample of the measures it will pour money into.
The changed tax cuts, announced earlier this year, the government's Future Made in Australia program, and some form of cost-of-living relief, are expected to be key priorities.
Here are some of the other areas the government will invest in.
The Future Made in Australia Act involves deploying public funds to give viable zero carbon industries and businesses serving the national interest a leg up so they can attract more private investment.
More details are expected to be revealed in the budget but it encompasses a number of initiatives already, including:
AAP with Miriam Webber, Dana Daniel
