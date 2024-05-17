The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

High country reno adds a hint of fun to home's rustic charm

May 18 2024 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A gallery wall surrounds the wall-mounted TV, injecting a personal touch into the space. Pictures by Simon Ferrito
A gallery wall surrounds the wall-mounted TV, injecting a personal touch into the space. Pictures by Simon Ferrito

Nestled within a two-acre nut orchard in Victoria's high country, this historic Wandiligong farmhouse had plenty of rustic charm, but needed a transformative touch.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.