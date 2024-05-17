High country reno adds a hint of fun to home's rustic charm

Nestled within a two-acre nut orchard in Victoria's high country, this historic Wandiligong farmhouse had plenty of rustic charm, but needed a transformative touch.
Initial renovations of the guest wing helped renew some of the vibrancy, but the original farmhouse required urgent attention after the discovery of a termite infestation. This resulted in a comprehensive restoration, with the internal structure dismantled to its foundations and undergoing a full reconstruction.
The result is a fusion of time-honoured legacy and contemporary sophistication, from the new kitchen and dining space, to the living areas, lounge room, foyer, main bedroom and study.
"It was our goal to seamlessly meld the heritage of this property with the contemporary sensibilities of a modern family, weaving in our trademark sense of fun," said Britt Howard, founder and chief creative officer of Britt White Studio, which was responsible for the concept, interior design, lighting design, construction management and styling.
The crown jewel of the renovation undoubtedly lies in the new kitchen, its pink ceiling seamlessly transitioned into the open plan dining and lounge areas, while the new vertical fireplace is a necessity to cope with winter in the mountains.
"What Britt and her team have brought to the renovation ... means that this time around, our farmhouse will withstand the test of time," says Matt, the client and most recent custodian of the home. "It will be immune to the ravages of termites for generations to come, with a design that allows the property to retain its status as an icon of local cultural heritage."
