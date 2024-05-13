Targeting students won't fix our housing problems

Monday's "urgent" meeting between Clare O'Neil, Jason Clare and leaders from the education sector is about as likely to have a salutary effect on the housing crisis as the Craig Emerson-led supermarket inquiry is to reduce check-out prices in the foreseeable future.
And, unlike the supermarket inquiry, the Albanese government's plan to cap international student places to ease demand for rental accommodation is counter-intuitive at a time when the tertiary education sector needs to be boosted, not have its wings clipped.
Writing in this newspaper on Monday Emily Dabbs, the head of macro-consulting for Oxford Economics Australia, highlighted the impact lacklustre productivity growth and skills shortages are having on the economy.
Ms Dabbs said that by 2050 15.9 million Australian jobs would require tertiary qualifications. Given studying in Australia is often a pathway to residency for many international students, this cohort, which all but dried up during the pandemic, has a big part to play in meeting this target.
Labor's latest "announceable", proposed legislation capping international student numbers unless universities provide-purpose built accommodation for the new arrivals, is just that.
Given current state and territory planning regulations and space restraints on existing campuses it would take years, and possibly a decade or more, for universities to comply with the terms of the Albanese government's latest diktat.
Then there is the not insignificant issue of tertiary institutions being required to invest billions of dollars in bricks and mortar projects to meet a demand which, as the pandemic showed, can be highly variable in response to events beyond anybody's control.
By outsourcing a large part of their accommodation demands to the private sector universities minimise their investment risk, freeing up capital for core functions such as teaching and research.
And, unlike purpose-built student housing, privately owned houses and apartments can be used by anybody if, for whatever reason, the flow of students is reduced.
And how serious is the problem this government, which is becoming increasingly interventionist, is trying to address?
Not very serious apparently. According to research commissioned by the Student Accommodation Council, a peak body for the student accommodation sector, international students make up only four per cent of all Australian renters. 74 per cent of them already live in purpose-built student accommodation close to their places of study.
To blame international students for soaring rents is, as Churchill would say, a classic example of "terminological inexactitude". It's a furphy in other words - and a particularly heinous one in that the international student cohort is being pinned with the blame for a crisis of this, and previous federal, state and territory governments', own making.
When in opposition one of Labor's favourite strategies was to denounce the Morrison government as being all about the announcement and never about the implementation.
After two years in office, and having been found wanting on the Voice, the cost of living, the housing crisis, the detainee bungle and, most recently, on border security, it has left itself open to the same accusation.
While the government can claim significant wins on foreign affairs, AUKUS, industrial relations reform and the anti-corruption commission, its failures are starting to outweigh its accomplishments.
And, most seriously, those areas where Mr Albanese and his team are faring the worst are considered the most important by the electorate.
