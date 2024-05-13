Northside road incident delays traffic

Traffic has been delayed following a road incident in Belconnen.
One northbound lane of William Hovell Drive was closed as of 5pm on Monday, impacting traffic.
There was a motor vehicle incident on the northbound lane of William Hovell Drive, 500 metres south of the Coulter Drive intersection in Belconnen, Emergency Services ACT said.
ACT Ambulance Service, ACT Fire and Rescue and ACT Policing were at the scene on Monday afternoon.
"The community is asked to avoid the area and use an alternative route," Emergency Services ACT said.
