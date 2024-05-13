'Reluctantly stepping away': Carnell resigns from independents' party

Clare Carnell will permanently step down as director of Independents for Canberra, the political outfit she helped launch in January designed to get independent candidates elected to the Legislative Assembly.
Ms Carnell, the daughter of former Liberal chief minister Kate Carnell, announced her departure from the role on Tuesday.
"I'm reluctantly stepping away from politics to focus on a different campaign: the fight for my own health," Ms Carnell said in a statement.
"Co-founding [Independents for Canberra] has been a privilege. I still believe Canberrans want to, and will, vote for change. And to paraphrase Winston Churchill, this is not the end, but it is the end of the beginning."
Independents for Canberra said Ms Carnell remained fully supportive of the party and its ambitions.
Ms Carnell confirmed on March 7 she had taken leave from the position, telling The Canberra Times she hoped to be back in the role before too long.
Ms Carnell in January told The Canberra Times her rare autoimmune disease - ANCA associated vasculitis - would prevent her from running as a candidate at the October 19 election.
"My health is still a challenge but, hey, I'm still not dead, which is great," she said.
"Autoimmune is complicated and the diagnosis still shifts. We are going in the right direction, I think. I've learned, since I got sick, to build up redundancies and support structures."
Independents for Canberra was launched by Ms Carnell alongside Thomas Emerson, a staffer to Senator David Pocock and the son of former Labor minister Craig Emerson, in January.
The party unveiled a shortlist of potential candidates at a series of town hall meetings earlier this month, with the final list of running candidates to be determined in a matter of weeks.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.