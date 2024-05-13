The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Why not properly funding public education now is the wrong road

By Doug Taylor
Updated May 13 2024 - 7:35pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Is it just me or is everyone asking at the moment, 'how is it the middle of the year already?' It's true as we get older, time moves faster, but this year that causes me more reason for concern than ever.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.