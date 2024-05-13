Woman missing from Reid since Sunday

Police are urging people to come forward with any information they may have about a 46-year-old woman missing since Sunday night.
Nicola George has not been seen or heard from since May 12. She was last seen in Reid.
It is understood she is now around Lake Burley Griffin or Canberra city.
She is described as Caucasian in appearance, about 157cm tall with a slim build, and dark brown hair.
Ms George may be wearing dark pants and a black jacket.
Police say she may be travelling in a grey Holden Captiva with the NSW registration DB03VP.
Police hold concerns for her welfare, and are requesting the public's assistance to locate her.
Anyone who has seen Ms George, or who may have any information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact ACT Policing on 131 444. Please quote reference number 7747673. Information can be provided anonymously.
