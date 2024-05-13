Drunk man allegedly threatens boys, flees to Goulburn and is arrested

A man who allegedly threatened three boys at Sydney's Watson's Bay on Monday evening then fled south to Goulburn in a car has been arrested by NSW police.
About 5.50pm on Monday, police were told three boys aged 15, 16 and 17, were fishing off the wharf at Watsons Bay when they were approached by a man not known to them, who allegedly threatened to use a firearm against them.
It is alleged the four had a verbal altercation before the man left the area.
He returned a short time later in a car and allegedly drove at the three boys several times, damaging property, before leaving the area.
About 9.30pm, officers attached to Goulburn Highway Patrol stopped the same vehicle on Crookwell Road, Goulburn.
The 37-year-old man refused a roadside breath test and was taken into custody.
He was taken to Goulburn police station where he underwent a breath analysis, which allegedly returned a high-level alcohol reading of 0.199.
He was charged with drive with high range PCA, drive reckless / furiously or speed / manner dangerous, drive motor vehicle menaces another with intent, destroy or damage property, and three counts stalk / intimidate intend fear physical harm.
He was refused bail and will appear before the Goulburn Local Court on Tuesday.
Meanwhile a P-plate driver stopped by NSW Highway Patrol for excessive speed on the Federal Highway near Goulburn told police he was "overtaking" when he was recorded at 177kmh.
Police conducting speed checks on the Federal Highway near Wollogorang, south of Goulburn, clocked the silver Mitsubishi travelling well in excess of the 110kmh limit.
Police stopped the car vehicle and the driver produced a P2 provisional licence, which limits his speed on the highway to 100kmh.
When asked about his speed, the driver stated, "I was overtaking", yet police allege his vehicle was the only one on the highway at the time.
He had four passengers in the car.
The driver received a traffic infringement notice for exceeding the speed limit by more than 45kmh, which carries a fine of $2794, and another for not displaying his P plates ($302).
The driver's licence was immediately confiscated and suspended for a period of six months.
