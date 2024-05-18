Taking a trip to the dark side of history's harrowing haunts

The main argument for allowing visitation of these controversial sites is education, and one of the most prominent examples of this is at the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland. Advocates believe the museum will help the world remember the atrocities that took place here so they never happen again. Much like the Killing Fields in Cambodia, often tourists arrive with a general understanding of the historical events but leave with a much more detailed and emotional insight. Even though it's been quite a few years now, I can still clearly remember some of the most basic features being some of the most poignant.