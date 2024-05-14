Raiders raid rival clubs to land 'dynamic' international duo

The Canberra Raiders have recruited some exciting new names to the NRLW squad, snapping up an international duo from rival clubs.
Raiders coach Darrin Borthwick will welcome former Sydney Roosters rookie Amelia Pasikala and Cronulla Sharks dynamo Sereana Naitokatoka to Braddon for the upcoming NRLW season starting in July.
Prop Pasikala, 20, has signed a two-year deal while half Naitokatoka, 22, is on board for 2024.
Kiwi Fern Pasikala made her NRLW debut for the Roosters last year and quickly turned heads, playing seven games before earning selection to represent New Zealand.
Though Pasikala suffered a horrific broken ankle in an ugly hip drop tackle at the Pacific Championships in October, Borthwick is confident she will be a big asset to the Raiders' forward stocks once her rehab is complete.
"To secure Amelia here for a few years is terrific," Borthwick said.
"Her story last year, her rise happened pretty quickly. She had a pretty bad injury playing for the Kiwi Ferns but is rehabbing really well and jumped at the opportunity when we offered her something here.
"I'm really looking forward to what type of impact she's going to have. She's very young still as well, but so dynamic. I feel what she's going to offer this team is definitely going to benefit us week in, week out."
Meanwhile, Fiji Bulikula representative Naitokatoka is gearing up for her third NRLW season after playing for Parramatta in 2021-22 before joining the Sharks last year, playing all nine games off the bench.
"I'm really happy for Sere, I kept an eye on her up at the Sharks and she played really, really well," Borthwick said.
"I think she's going to complement our side. She's a good player, she's got good utility value, she can play in the halves or at nine.
"It just creates that little bit of competition for positions, which I only think will bring the best out in the whole group."
Naitokatoka is looking forward to reuniting with some former Mounties teammates when she settles down in the capital ahead of pre-season.
"I'm excited and blessed to be able to put on new colours, wear it with pride and respect, make it my best year and enjoy every minute of it," she said.
Pasikala plans to move to Canberra in the coming weeks and is eager to build combinations with her new teammates.
"I'm really big on culture and connections and for me, the Raiders bring that to the forefront," she said. "Not to mention the great community behind the teams.
"It gives me a sense of home with how my community in Wairoa, New Zealand, gets behind everything I do. That's what drew me in."
