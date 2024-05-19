Canberra social photos: Crusade for Connor

The Crusade for Connor walk returned this year to continue raising awareness about schizophrenia. The 10 men who set up this initiative felt it was vital to do so after their friend, Connor Hogan, took his own life. The community support has been massive both here in Australia and from abroad. After the walk, everyone who has completed the 5km or 10km came together to enjoy a delicious BBQ.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.