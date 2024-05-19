The Canberra Times
Home/Life & Style/Social photos

Canberra social photos: Crusade for Connor

May 20 2024 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Crusade for Connor walk returned this year to continue raising awareness about schizophrenia. The 10 men who set up this initiative felt it was vital to do so after their friend, Connor Hogan, took his own life. The community support has been massive both here in Australia and from abroad. After the walk, everyone who has completed the 5km or 10km came together to enjoy a delicious BBQ.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Social photos

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.