Kambah home on half-acre block sells for more than $2.2 million

A Kambah house fell just short of setting a suburb record when it sold for more than $2.2 million at the weekend.
The five-bedroom home at 17 Malcolm Place was completed in 2020 and sits on nearly half an acre of land.
Four bidders registered for the auction on Saturday.
Selling agent Tyran Murphy of Hayman Partners said all four parties placed a bid of more than $2.2 million.
Bidding slowed at $2.25 million, before the final bid was placed and the property sold for $2,268,000.
It marks the second-highest house sale for Kambah. The suburb record was set in 2021 when a home on Ferrier Place sold for $2.35 million.
Mr Murphy said more than 130 potential buyers inspected the Malcolm Place home ahead of the auction.
"This type of property doesn't come up too often in the more established areas and that's where it caught people's eyes," he said.
Many of the prospective buyers were already residents of the Tuggeranong area, Mr Murphy said.
"They saw this as an opportunity, I think, to be able to stay in the community they've become a part of while still having that benefit of a top-tier home like this," he said.
The home is located at the base of Mount Taylor and was designed with "indoor-outdoor living" in mind, Mr Murphy said.
Split over two levels, the home features a three-car garage, theatre and a bedroom or office on the lower level.
The main level includes four bedrooms, two living areas, a dining space and kitchen with a walk-in pantry.
Outside is an alfresco entertaining area that steps up to a swimming pool and landscaped gardens.
Mr Murphy said the sale price was a show of confidence for Kambah, but also for move-in ready homes.
"To [build] something like this yourself, after the actual cost, you've got the time costs involved," he said.
"That's where we've got a lot of buyers at the moment who are seeing the value of actually just buying something that has already been done so that they can enjoy it now and not in three years' time."
It was one of 69 Canberra homes that went to auction in the week to Sunday.
CoreLogic's preliminary results showed 71 per cent of auctions were successful, up from 48 per cent the week prior.
The preliminary auction clearance rate was Canberra's strongest in several weeks, exceeding 70 per cent for the first time since the week before Easter.
