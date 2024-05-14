What's new at Old Parliament House?

If the 20-year anniversary of the much lauded Super Rugby grand final between the Brumbies and the Crusaders doesn't get you to Canberra Stadium this Saturday afternoon, then nothing will. The 2004 match is still considered one of the competition's most exquisite games, with the Brumbies winning 47-38, and it will be remembered this weekend with a special-edition heritage jersey and plenty of former players in the crowd. And it's an afternoon game with kick-off around 2.30pm. So you've got no excuses. See: premier.ticketek.com.au