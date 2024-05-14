What's new at Old Parliament House?

From the Depression to the Dismissal, the House of Representatives at the Museum of Australian Democracy at Old Parliament House has seen plenty of history. Now you can see the results of a major restoration. A highlight of the conservation program was the discovery that the Coat of Arms above the Speaker's Chair - thought to be made of metal - was in fact intricately carved timber. Descendants of the original creators, Sydney's Otto Brothers Woodcarvers, were invited to see the historic piece restored to its former glory.
The refurbishment provided an opportunity for the installation of a hearing loop to improve accessibility during verbal presentations, such as guided tours and lectures. One the most distinctive features of the Chamber, the table and benches designed by architect John Smith Murdoch as part of the original build and fabrication, underwent a comprehensive conservation program. Visitors will be able to sit in the seats where history was made for many years to come, thanks to the meticulous work conducted on the Chamber. See: moadoph.gov.au
Canberra's reputation as the Bush Capital is well deserved and in autumn the leaves of many of the trees change from green to bright orange, yellow and other shades. We've been pretty lucky with the weather so far this season, so before the chill of a winter descends and the rain starts to fall more often you might go to the Arboretum or your favourite park or take a scenic drive and admire this cascade of colour.
Speaking of Canberra winters, one way to rug up is with warm garments made from wool - jumpers, scarves, beanies. At the Canberra Wool Expo at the Old Bus Deport Markets on Saturday from 9.30am to 2.30pm, wool producers, craftspeople and artists will be showing their wares and demonstrating such skills as handspinning and weaving. You might be inspired to buy some yarns and try your hand. See: obdm.com.au/canberrawoolexpo
If the 20-year anniversary of the much lauded Super Rugby grand final between the Brumbies and the Crusaders doesn't get you to Canberra Stadium this Saturday afternoon, then nothing will. The 2004 match is still considered one of the competition's most exquisite games, with the Brumbies winning 47-38, and it will be remembered this weekend with a special-edition heritage jersey and plenty of former players in the crowd. And it's an afternoon game with kick-off around 2.30pm. So you've got no excuses. See: premier.ticketek.com.au
Saturday is the last day of service at one of our favourite restaurants, Temporada, closing after 10 years of trading. But the good news is there are still a few vacant seats here and there this week. Or snap up the last few seats for the special final dinner on Saturday night, where chef Dave Young is doing a very deluxe version of the set menu, complete with amazing matched wines. 6:30pm start, communal tables, $200pp, See: temporada.com.au
