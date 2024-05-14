The Canberra Times
What's new at Old Parliament House?

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
May 15 2024 - 5:30am
From the Depression to the Dismissal, the House of Representatives at the Museum of Australian Democracy at Old Parliament House has seen plenty of history. Now you can see the results of a major restoration. A highlight of the conservation program was the discovery that the Coat of Arms above the Speaker's Chair - thought to be made of metal - was in fact intricately carved timber. Descendants of the original creators, Sydney's Otto Brothers Woodcarvers, were invited to see the historic piece restored to its former glory.

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

