What did the budget do to save the world for humankind?

There is both good news and bad news about the human future. The bad news is pretty bad, so we should also pay particular attention to the good news, which is that we are learning how to deal with the problems that are threatening our own species.
We need to give priority to public policy in that domain. The bad news includes the fact that there are now too many humans on the planet and the way we now live means that the planet can no longer support the lifestyle to which we aspire.
The good news is that we now understand the transformations that are essential if we are to live within the limits of the earth's finite resources. As we consider this latest national budget we must ask how our politicians are responding to the good news that human extinction is not inevitable and that transformative public policy can set us on a positive path.
Climate change, human inequalities, global poisoning and constraining growth in human numbers, are all issues where we know what we can and must do. How well has our Treasurer served us in these matters?
With the latest federal budget there is a lot of talk, especially by the media, about the "cost-of-living crisis".
The US National Bureau of Economic Research estimates the cost of climate change is six times what was previously estimated. A one-degree rise in temperature will lead to a 12 per cent decline in global GDP.
I think this is an underestimate. Neither governments, the media nor the public seem to appreciate that spending money on climate action is the most critical measure for dealing with the "cost of living".
Geoff Piddington suggests making bicycle helmets optional so fashion-conscious females will continue to ride bikes once they get to high school age. (Letters, May 13).
It reminds me of the time a friend told me how much he'd just spent a new motorcycle helmet.
He justified it by saying "If you've got a $10 head, buy a $10 helmet". What price no helmet?
Working from my ancient memory the actions of so-called students protesting at Monash University stirred me up a wee bit.
Do these creatures know that "their" university is named after General Sir John Monash, an Australian Jew?
He said later in life that the two best things for him were breaking the Hindenburg Line in World War I and the day he met Ned Kelly at Jerilderie when he, Monash, was aged 14.
Monash was born in Melbourne in 1865. He was an engineer and responsible for one of the bridges across the Yarra River. He served at Gallipoli and in France.
On his return to Australia he was tasked with reorganising the Victoria Police.
He died in Melbourne in 1931 at the relatively young age of 66.
Talk about a potted history. Students, time for some research and an accurate written assignment which could include that Monash rather liked the ladies.
In today's context, I will refrain from identifying the locations of items such as statues or his burial site for fear of them being defaced, either to re-write history or through hatred.
Is the future of our beautiful country in the hands of these protesters who know so little?
What James Allan condemns as mass slaughter of innocent civilians (Letters, May 7) is actually Israel's necessary efforts, after evacuating civilians as much as possible, to destroy Hamas' military infrastructure to stop it repeating attacks like October 7 as soon as it is able.
Of course Hamas's evil human-shield tactics sadly make civilian casualties inevitable. That's what they are intended to do.
He says you can oppose Israel without supporting Hamas. But part of Hamas's strategy for surviving the war, which for it equates to winning, is for international pressure to force Israel to stop fighting before it achieves its aims, and also to damage Israel's standing.
Those who condemn Israel for the deaths, rather than Hamas for causing them, are supporting Hamas, whether they intend to or not.
On last Wednesday's 7.30 Report Sarah Ferguson interviewed a Palestinian representative who said that Australia should support a UN resolution for the Palestinians to be given statehood.
Ms Ferguson asked him if Hamas, a designated terrorist organisation by Australia, should remain in charge of Gaza. The representative refused to answer and waffled on. Unfortunately, Sarah Ferguson wasn't prepared to push him on the issue to make him tell her whether his answer was yes or no.
Why should Israel be forced to agree to have, on its border, a Palestinian state run by a terrorist organisation which has vowed to destroy Israel and has on many occasions attacked it by firing thousands of missiles. After the barbaric October 7 atrocity Hamas leaders stated that this will happen "again, again and again". No country worth its salt would accept such a ridiculous demand to legitimise a state whose people would be dependent on international welfare and led by fanatics.
I wept as I read, what I believe, is a chilling judgment (available online) by Mossop J. in the case of 93-year-old Don Morley. The judge sentenced him to prison for ending the life of his beloved wife of 69 years, Jean.
Where was the clearly needed compassion for Morley; the understanding of his appalling dilemma; or the pain and despair that he and his wife faced together? No recognition of the desperate plea in his words: "Please don't call this 'murder'-suicide".
Instead, the judge gives us "murder remains murder", heavily emphasised and inappropriate in my opinion, for a case where such words should never have been used; together with "an assessment [terrible to read] of the objective seriousness of the offending".
Then we get the need for the necessity, in this particular case, that "general deterrence remains an important sentencing consideration, particularly as the population of the elderly increases". This comes together with, again in my opinion, an extraordinary custodial sentence of nine years. I suppose this is to deter other 80 and 90-year-olds from ever going down this desperate, painful path.
The reality is that many people now assert that it is their right (sympathetically regulated, regularly re-affirmed) to end their life at a time of their choice. Oh, if only there was a certain, painless and speedy method available for doing so.
It would be far more helpful for our present society if judges used prison sentences of 90 years to deter (30 and 40-year-old) males who indulge in domestic violence and murder and sexual harassment and rape.
Go well and peacefully to your end Don Morley.
Would the Prime Minister please pull the Minister for Defence and associated kiddies into line in regard to playing childish games in the South China Sea area.
Many years ago I read that satellites could show an item on the sea of 1.8 metres in length. This indicates that it is not necessary to fly helicopters around in that area. If there was a suspect boat heading for North Korea, why was it not stopped by the Hobart further out to sea? Obviously it was provocative to fly close to Chinese boats when they were playing their own rubber ducky games.
Are there any photos of a boat headed for North Korea that the helicopter urgently had to look at?
If the Americans want to play chicken with Chinese naval vessels then leave them to it. I expect our government to be more mature and civilised than that.
Unsurprisingly since the Albanese government took office the APS has increased by 10 per cent. Their rationale is that they are only compensating for cuts made by the Coalition whose preference was to hire consultants and contractors who allegedly cost more.
That may be true in the short term but not in the long term as public servants are entitled to holiday, sick, and compassionate leave and other benefits.
Allegedly 20 per cent of the increased workforce will be in service delivery.
I sincerely hope that the main recipients would be Centrelink and Medicare.
Their current service delivery is nothing short of abysmal.
The ACT's Integrity Commissioner has launched an investigation into Walter Sofronoff KC over his conduct during an inquiry into the prosecution of Bruce Lehrmann.
Can I be the first to call for a further inquiry into this new investigation? And then perhaps we can have an investigation into that inquiry? I'd better leave it there before I start bringing proceedings against myself.
My prediction? Another budget. Another endless cycle of vested interests asking "what's in it for me" while the taxpayers of middle Australia foot the bill and the battlers miss out - again.
The US has suspended bomb shipments to Israel because of the "end-use" by the Israeli military in Gaza. I wonder when the US became aware of the "end-use" of its bombs in Israel's military offensive in Gaza?
If around 1000 trees can be cut down and replaced along part of Sulwood Drive, Kambah, for a bike path, then the Greens and the Conservation Council can no longer really object to land being opened up for much needed, properly planned new suburbs.
How Albo managed to become PM is beyond me. Many Labor party leaders were superior to him but never made it. The luck of the draw?
Anyone even slightly concerned about the AUKUS deal and nuclear waste disposal should read Dr Margaret Beavis's article (Sunday Focus, May 12). She suggests the current "Naval Nuclear Power Safety Bill" is deeply flawed.
It's the second year in a row that the best song didn't win Eurovision. Finland's Cha Cha Cha last year and Croatia's Rim Tim Tagi Dim this year were absolute bangers. No disrespect to Switzerland. Their song about gender identity, mental health and finding one's place in this world is a timely one.
In order to comfort the banshees going bananas in the letters about the banning of the children's book on same-sex parents, let it be known that woke censorship is alive and well, hence the reason for their mad ideas getting any traction.
It is good news the government will end live sheep exports, although it is a pity it isn't earlier. I certainly hope the live cattle exporters have to watch out (Letters, May 13) as both trades are extremely cruel and unnecessary.
Everything is awesome when you're part of the team (David Pope's editorial cartoon, May 14).
Congratulations to Sitthixay Ditthavong for his services club photo on page one of your May 13 edition. Brilliant composition.
The woman who can't remember gets $3 million and leaves. Lehrmann gets found guilty on the balance of probabilities (not beyond reasonable doubt) and gets stuck with a bill. Wilkinson et al get away with blue murder. What a system.
