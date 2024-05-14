The Canberra Times
House of Representatives chamber at Old Parliament House gets a facelift

By Staff Reporters
May 15 2024 - 5:30am
A discussion on "interpreting democracy" was included in the reopening of the House of Representatives at Old Parliament House on Monday night. Picture supplied
The House of Representatives chamber at Old Parliament House has undergone "the biggest conservation program in its 97-year history", at a cost of more than $2 million.

