House of Representatives chamber at Old Parliament House gets a facelift

The House of Representatives chamber at Old Parliament House has undergone "the biggest conservation program in its 97-year history", at a cost of more than $2 million.
Arts Minister Tony Burke on Monday night officially reopened the chamber, now part of the Museum of Australian Democracy.
The restoration work included render and plaster repairs and painting, floor remediation, installation of double-glazing and a redesign and re-fit of acoustic panels.
There were also electrical upgrades and accessibility upgrades including the installation of a new hearing loop and additional designated wheelchair parking.
Conservation works included timber paneling and furniture cleaning, repairing and recoating. Pendant lights were cleaned, repaired and provided new protectives covers. Window frames were treated for weathering. Leather furniture was also repaired.
A highlight of the conservation program was the discovery that the Coat of Arms above the Speaker's Chair - thought to be made of metal - was in fact intricately carved timber.
Descendants of the original creators, Sydney's Otto Brothers Woodcarvers, were invited to see the historic piece restored to its former glory.
One the most distinctive features of the chamber - the table and benches designed by architect John Smith Murdoch as part of the original build and fabrication - underwent a "comprehensive, once-in-a-lifetime conservation program".
MoAD Director Stephanie Bull said the refurbishment and conservation project would safeguard the House's heritage values for future generations as Old Parliament House celebrates its 100th birthday in 2027.
The original Parliament House was opened on May 9, 1927.
MoAD chair Barrie Cassidy said visitors would be able to sit in the seats where history was made for many years to come, thanks to the meticulous work conducted on the chamber.
"Some of the most significant moments of Australia's modern history were decided in the House of Representatives," he said.
"It is testament to the great strides we have made as a democratic nation and a reminder to never take those values for granted."
This work is separate to the $5.3 million in repairs to the entrance of Old Parliament House after it was set on fire by a protestor in December, 2021. The team behind that restoration later won a heritage award.
At Monday's reopening, Mr Burke took part in a discussion on "interpreting democracy", hosted by Mr Cassidy. They were joined by digital artist James Hillier, also known as Nordacious, who illuminated Old Parliament House for Enlighten 2024; renowned musician, composer, and recorder virtuoso Genevieve Lacey and Dr Kate Armstrong, manager, interpretation and content development at MoAD.
For more than six decades as the nation's federal parliament, the House of Representatives chamber was privy to moments that shaped Australia.
In May 1945, from the chamber, Ben Chifley addressed the nation in a radio broadcast announcing the surrender of Germany, while in the aftermath of the war, Robert Menzies, Australia's longest-serving prime minister, bolstered Australia's alliance with the United States and pursued stronger ties with Asia.
Dame Enid Lyons was the first woman elected to the House of Representatives in 1943. She was one of only 13 women to sit on the Representative benches over 61 years, including the first woman speaker Joan Child.
Dr Armstrong said the museum was pleased to again share the compelling stories of the House of Representatives chamber and give visitors an insight into a different but still relevant political era before federal politics shifted to the new Parliament House in 1988.
"This chamber saw some of the most dramatic and rowdy scenes in Australian political history between 1927 and 1988," she said.
"But, to echo prime minister Stanley Melbourne Bruce at the opening of Old Parliament House, the elected politicians were passionately speaking with the voice of their electorates, with the 'voice of the people'."
