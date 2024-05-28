Times Past: May 29, 1994

On this day in 1994, a preview of a survey on how to get Australia's politicians to support your cause was part of the public discourse.
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Steve Martin, conducted the first survey of how politicians preferred to be lobbied.
The preferences differed along gender, party and if they were MPs or senators.
Martin, in the foreword to the survey, highlighted a mini skip of information made its way to the politician's desk and aim of the survey was to aid both politicians and lobbyists.
About 80 per cent of politicians viewed lobbyists, despite the notoriety, as useful contacts to strengthen relationships with special interest groups.
Politicians' preferred mode of information were news and magazine articles and direct in-person contact with special interest groups.
Regarding the initial approach, most politicians liked to be contacted in writing, 73 per cent requiring a letter.
The meeting would ideally last less than an hour with a delegation of two or less people.
An overwhelming majority, 90 per cent, would rather see a lobby group alone compared to a multiple groups. More than half objected to meetings being recorded either by note taking or tape.
Regarding campaigning, letter writing was viewed to be ineffective, although targeted letter-writing can be effective should the politician's electorate or portfolio interests were involved. Surveys, ironically, were viewed to be waste of time with a majority of them never responded to one.
For invites, it was found that 90 per cent of politicians would consider accepting an invitation from an interest group however, women politicians are more likely to reject one compared to their male colleagues.
Lobbying has been the subject of a Senate inquiry in recent times.
