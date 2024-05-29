Times Past: May 30, 1994

On this day in 1994, the Australian Medical Association (AMA) continued its lobbying for the decriminalisation of the personal use of cannabis. It recommended instead that a criminal offence should only be applicable to "repeat offenders".
Previously, the AMA had opposed any decriminalisation efforts but changed its tone at its national conference with its key thesis being that imprisonment for such small amounts of cannabis was inappropriate.
The ACT's Independent MLA, Michael Moore, along the former head of the Australian Institute of Criminology, Duncan Chappell, and AMA president, Dr Brendan Nelson, led the charge when addressing the 100 doctors who attended the conference held in Canberra.
Dr Nelson emphasised that the AMA was still opposed to cannabis use and highlighted that smoking marijuana was twice as bad as smoke tobacco. He viewed marijuana to be responsible for about 20,000 premature deaths in Australia a year. However, he reiterated that the 1300 Australians in jail for possession of small amounts of cannabis was not acceptable.
The decriminalisation conversations naturally spilled into the political sphere with the shadow health minister, Bronwyn Bishop, and federal health minister, Dr Carmen Lawrence, verbally jostling with one another.
Bishop stated it was the Liberal party's policy to oppose any efforts at decriminalisation of marijuana use and even brought up Lawrence's confession to using at university as a retort. Dr Lawrence pushed back stating she won't be taking the bait and highlighted that she was not actively pushing for decriminalisation as the community was not ready for it.
Moore reinforced the idea that alternatives to decriminalisation should be looked at and prohibition has never worked. He said "the AMA have now joined a growing number of organisations who recognise what a disaster prohibition has been for our society, causing corruption, damage to health and the growth of organised crime".
