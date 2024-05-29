The Canberra Times
Our History

Times Past: May 30, 1994

May 30 2024 - 12:00am
On this day in 1994, the Australian Medical Association (AMA) continued its lobbying for the decriminalisation of the personal use of cannabis. It recommended instead that a criminal offence should only be applicable to "repeat offenders".

