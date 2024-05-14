The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

ADF Parachuting School celebrates 50th anniversary with icy drop

CH
By Carla Hancock
Updated May 14 2024 - 8:35pm, first published 6:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members of the parachute school conducted a static line and Red Beret display into Lake Burley Griffin on Tuesday. Picture by Karleen Minney
Members of the parachute school conducted a static line and Red Beret display into Lake Burley Griffin on Tuesday. Picture by Karleen Minney

While it is common to spot exercisers rowing on or riding around Lake Burley Griffin, onlookers were surprised to see people jumping into it from the sky on Tuesday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CH

Carla Hancock

Intern

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.