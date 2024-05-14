Sweet 16: Ricky Stuart poised to sign massive extension

Ricky Stuart is poised to lead the Canberra Raiders into a remarkable 16th season after the club offered him a deal to stay in the job until at least the end of 2029.
In a massive surprise on the eve of the club's 30-year premiership reunion, it can be revealed Stuart has all but agreed to terms on a four-year extension to his existing contract.
Stuart, already the longest-serving coach in Raiders history, had 18 months to run on his contract after re-signing in mid 2022.
But unwilling to wait until closer to its 2025 expiration, the Raiders board has been discussing Stuart's future for some time and decided now was the right time to table a four-year extension.
The Canberra Times believes the deal could be announced as early as Wednesday as the Stuart prepares to meet with his former teammates to celebrate 30 years since the Green Machine's 1994 premiership.
To put Stuart's deal - which is effectively now five and a half years - in context, only two coaches in Raiders history (Tim Sheens and Don Furner Snr) have served more than five years for their entire tenure.
Stuart returned to the Raiders for the 2014 season and led the club to its first grand final in 25 years in 2019. The Raiders have made the finals in four of the past seasons - the club's best run since the late 1990s and early 2000s.
Raiders chairman Dennis Richardson confirmed the club had launched extension talks with Stuart and the deal was "expected to be completed very soon."
"The club is in the process of a very significant transition," Richardson said.
"We're one of the youngest squads in the NRL. We have some great talent coming through and Ricky has been a big part of the identification of that talent.
"He's very much a part of Canberra and he's very passionate about the region. We feel very confident about the next few years with the mix of experience and younger players we have coming through."
Richardson said the club wouldn't waste its time on a succession plan given Stuart is just 57 years old. Other clubs, including South Sydney and the Dolphins, have opted to plan for younger coaches to take over from Wayne Bennett only to end up with egg on their faces.
"You don't look at succession plans four years out and those clubs who do normally fall on their face," Richardson said.
Stuart, a three-time premiership winning halfback for Canberra, has also coached the Sydney Roosters, Cronulla Sharks and Parramatta Eels. He became just the fifth coach in rugby league history to reach the 500 first-grade games milestone last month.
He has been credited with reviving passion in the Raiders since returning a decade ago, and he declared two years ago he had "no interest in coaching anywhere else ... I started at the Raiders as a player and I'll finish here as a coach".
Now Richardson and the board are hoping he can lift the club back to premiership glory, backing him to usher in new stars after the departure of Jarrod Croker (retired) and Jack Wighton (Rabbitohs) at the end of last year. Elliott Whitehead could leave at the end of this season, and Jordan Rapana is also considering his playing options.
The Raiders have turned to youth, with Ethan Strange taking Wighton's five-eighth role and Chevy Stewart getting his chance while Rapana was injured this year.
The Raiders shocked even their most loyal fans with a fast start to the season before struggling against the Brisbane Broncos and Cronulla Sharks.
But a win against Manly has put them back on track and they will go into their clash against the Bulldogs as favourites on Friday night.
Rapana will return this week and Corey Horsburgh is nearing his comeback from a groin injury to add depth and experience, but Zac Hosking and Jamal Fogarty are still months away.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.