Capital Football withdraw $4.5m commitment from Throsby Home of Football

Capital Football has officially withdrawn from the Home of Football in Throsby, confirming they cannot make a $4.5 million commitment to the facility in a decision set to trigger a planning review.
Capital Football chief executive Samantha Farrow said the ACT government were contacted on April 23 with the official request.
The ACT government is still committed to a community facility at Throsby, but it's unclear if they will spend the full $29 million they had planned to fund the project.
The project has been in the planning phase for five years. Farrow said Capital Football may opt in on future stages of the build, but only if it was financially viable.
"We had asked the Sport Minister Yvette Berry for consideration to move the Home of Football element of Throsby out of stage one of development," Farrow told The Canberra Times.
"We just don't have the ability to commit to that at the moment, and then it is my understanding that the government is currently working on a different facility model, with that in mind.
"We still are hopeful to be included as the Home of Football at a later stage, but not right now.
"We are awaiting an announcement from the government as to what that facility model will now look like. But at this point, we're completely removed from being able to contribute to the Home of Football, which I believe is predominantly the stadium, the big ground and the futsal fields.
"We're just not able to commit the $4.5 million. It's a completely different facility model the government model are working on for this initial stage, to get it going."
A federal government's findings from a review into the Australian Institute of Sport were released last week and recommended that the delayed Throsby project - which was originally set to be opened in 2023 and become the home for Canberra United - be scaled back as a community facility instead, with Canberra's A-Leagues base moved to Bruce.
As part of the review, officials from the Australian Professional Leagues - owners of the A-Leagues - spoke about its plans for teams in Canberra, with the AIS not Throsby the "clear preferred option" for the men's team investors that are also set to take over United's women's licence from Capital Football.
The federal government backed the findings of the AIS review, with a $250 million funding package set to build a new indoor multi-purpose dome, a high-performance testing facility and updated athlete accommodation.
Capital Football said it is "open to any alternate model" the government propose for the Throsby site, with the hope that plans don't change too significantly as more soccer fields and sport facilities are still desperately needed in the ACT.
Originally the Home of Football was planned to include a main field with a grandstand, two indoor futsal courts, a synthetic outdoor training pitch and three community soccer fields, as well as offices for Capital Football staff.
Since the Home of Football project was announced in 2019 a budget blowout blamed on COVID-19 delays and increased building costs led to an estimated $20 million shortfall, despite the ACT government committing $29 million and Capital Football's initial pledge of $4.5 million.
In recent years Capital Football has been under financial stress, with the strain of operating United reaching breaking point.
The foundation A-League Women club nearly folded if not for an ACT government funding lifeline, and is still set to run on a "minimalistic budget" for the next A-League Women season.
"We've got Canberra United going for another season and community football is also the priority," Farrow said.
"The Home of Football was always going to be a staged development, we're just asking for our bit to be added probably at stage two or a little bit down the track so we have a chance to get our organisation back in front and doing what we do best."
