Times Past: May 31, 1967

May 31 2024 - 12:00am
On this day in 1967, a land rush was expected for the first auctions of residential leases in Belconnen. A few hundred families, businesses and individuals had enquired about the 61 blocks that were on offer for the restricted auction and the 39 blocks for the unrestricted auction.

