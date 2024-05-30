Times Past: May 31, 1967

On this day in 1967, a land rush was expected for the first auctions of residential leases in Belconnen. A few hundred families, businesses and individuals had enquired about the 61 blocks that were on offer for the restricted auction and the 39 blocks for the unrestricted auction.
The Department of the Interior needed to print more brochures that described the land being offered as the first 600 copies rapidly disappeared. The sales occurred at the Canberra Theatre Centre and a total of 264 residential leases were offered in the two days.
Among the 264 leases, 97 of them were restricted that were only available to people who had not built in Canberra for five years. They were certain clauses attached including escape clauses and not being able to sell the lease for the five years.
Some 70 blocks were offered to lots in groups. A $7000 building covenant was on each of the "groups" blocks and of the unrestricted blocks being offered, 21 were in Aranda and 18 in Macquarie. The building covenants of the Belconnen blocks were much lower than the covenants in Woden Valley.
Belconnen certainly looks a lot different today compared to more than half a century ago. Within 10 years of the land rush, Belconnen Mall/Westfield was built and a sprawling residential area was also developed.
The area has undergone numerous changes from the establishment of University of Canberra, previously known as Canberra College of Advanced Education. It also has a bus interchange that allows people to travel via bus to Civic and Gungahlin.
