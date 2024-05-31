The Canberra Times
Times Past: June 1, 1988

RA
By Ray Athwal
June 1 2024
On this day in 1988, a "tough old bugger" became a hero as he saved the lives of six people who were trapped in their vehicle that had caught on fire after a collision. Motorist Glenn Sage happened to be close to the scene of the accident between a Toyota utility and a Ford Falcon sedan.

