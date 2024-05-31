Times Past: June 1, 1988

On this day in 1988, a "tough old bugger" became a hero as he saved the lives of six people who were trapped in their vehicle that had caught on fire after a collision. Motorist Glenn Sage happened to be close to the scene of the accident between a Toyota utility and a Ford Falcon sedan.
Sage was heading back home with his wife, Jongrak, when he saw the accident happen at the intersection of Belconnen Way and Bindubi Street, Aranda. The utility hit the back of the sedan that caused its full petrol tank to burst, spraying petrol everywhere on the two vehicles.
Sage arrived on the scene about 30 seconds after the collision and saw the cars and surrounding areas were in flames. He initially attempted to open the door but it was too hot. He managed to get a glimpse of the number of people including several kids in the sedan. Despite the fire, he jumped into the blaze to assist them.
Sage managed to get a woman out of the passenger-side front window and used a fire extinguisher, he had in his vehicle, to smash the rear side-window to grab a boy and girl and get them to safety. Another motorist, Robert Cocks, helped him in getting a man and another boy, the last two people, out of the car.
After managing to get the family in the sedan to safety, Sage then proceeded to remove the unconscious driver from the utility out of his car. Both Sage and Cocks dragged him to safety.
All six people were taken to the Royal Canberra Hospital and treated for burns and lacerations. Miraculously, Sage did not sustain any burns or incur any injuries from rescuing the six people. Sage said: "I'm a bit of a tough old bugger."
