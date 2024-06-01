Times Past: June 2, 1995

On this day in 1995, it was announced the federal government would amend the Crimes Act that granted it new powers to jail journalists who published material deemed to be a threat to national security.
In addition to pushing through the amendment, the government had rejected the NSW Supreme Court judge Gordon Samuels's recommendation. The recommendation was to delay the secondary disclosure provisions until a new voluntary D-Notice system which covered sensitive material had been established after consultations with media organisations.
Senator Gareth Evans stated he wanted the government to maintain an open dialogue with media organisations on these issues and the onus was on the government to prove damage or likely damage in all the cases.
He added journalists would be provided with a valid defence against any legal action assuming they disclosed actions by an intelligence agency that were illegal under Australian law.
A secondary disclosure occurs when a journalist or an individual gains information from a primary source, who broke the law leaking the information in the first instance. Evans also remarked the government's proof of damage test was actually tougher than Samuels' recommendations.
The federal secretary of the journalists' union, Christopher Warren, said "shooting the messenger by threatening to jail journalists is not a proper response to concerns about Australia's national security agency".
Evans defended the rationale of the amendments and pointed to the damage done by media reports stating Australia spied on various foreign embassies in Canberra to national security. He said "national security, embracing international relations, embracing capacity to mount operations in the future, embracing concern over protection of source is always seriously prejudiced by these sorts of allegations".
