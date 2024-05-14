'Extremely impressive' kangaroo cull program set to begin in reserves

The ACT's kangaroo culling program is "extremely impressive", puts kangaroo welfare at the heart of activities and effectively manages lowland grassy areas, an independent review has found.
The review's findings have been made public at the same time as the government prepares to announce more than 1300 eastern grey kangaroos will be culled across the ACT this winter.
Environment Minister Rebecca Vassarotti commissioned an independent review, beyond a legal requirement to complete an internal government review of the kangaroo management program.
The review was completed by Sarah Legge, a professor in wildlife ecology at the Australian National University's college of science, and made 34 recommendations.
"The operation and management of the conservation culling program is effective and has put kangaroo welfare at the heart of activities: the ACT conservation culling program far exceeds the requirements of the national code for non-commercial kangaroo shooting, and the contracted shooters and ACT government staff involved in culling strive to improve standards continually," Professor Legge's review said.
The review made a series of recommendations that included updating the non-commercial kangaroo shooting guidelines, completing a wider audit of kangaroo numbers across rural land in the territory, involving traditional custodians with kangaroo management.
Public engagement and reporting about the program was "remarkable" but more time should be set aside for staff to complete their reporting obligations.
"The commentary and recommendations in this Review aim to contribute to a goal of continuous improvement. Overall though, the planning, implementation, monitoring and reporting for kangaroo management in the ACT is extremely impressive and an outstanding exemplar for adaptive management," the review said.
Seven nature reserves will be closed overnight from June 9 to August 1 as part of the annual cull program, which will seek to kill 1336 eastern grey kangaroos.
ACT Conservator of Flora and Fauna Bren Burkevics said the cull was necessary to protect and provide habitat to a range of plants and animals that would otherwise face extinction.
"No time is being wasted to implement the valued recommendations of Professor Legge to further strengthen what is a high quality and necessary kangaroo management program. This includes increasing the involvement of ACT Government veterinarians in the program and updating our communication materials to provide even more clarity and transparency for the community," Mr Burkevics said.
The reserves to be closed in the period are Goorooyarroo Nature Reserve, Gungaderra Grasslands, Mt Ainslie Nature Reserve, Mt Majura Nature Reserve, Mulanggari Grasslands, Mulligans Flat Nature Reserve and Red Hill Nature Reserve.
Ms Vassarotti said the review's recommendations would further strengthen the program with fresh scientific evidence and inform an updated plan to be released for community consultation early in 2025.
"While it can be very confronting, if we don't control species that are negatively impacting our natural environment, then we would very likely see the decline and possible extinction of our native grassland ecosystems," Ms Vassarotti said.
