Your wish list for the ACT from tonight's federal budget

Canberra Times readers have put a new stadium and wiping out public housing debt at the top of their federal budget wish lists for the ACT.
The ACT government submitted its wish list for this year's federal budget to the Albanese government, hoping the Commonwealth will chip in on several major projects. And we asked you to order how you ranked the priorities.
Wiping out $100 million of public housing debt came at the top of the list, only a fraction off a new stadium.
Readers were asked to rank the requested projects from one to six, and here's how they compared.
While not all details of the ACT government's wish list can be revealed, such as costs, Chief Minister Andrew Barr has revealed excerpts from a letter he sent to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in March.
Mr Barr asked for the federal government to commit to a 50/50 funding split on the progression of a sports, health and education precinct at Bruce. This would include funding for a new stadium.
The Chief Minister wants to build a 30,000-seat stadium at Bruce by 2033 and integrate it with the North Canberra Hospital, the Canberra Institute of Technology and the Australian Institute of Sport.
Mr Barr has also requested funding for the development of a new convention and entertainment precinct in Civic, including a large indoor entertainment pavilion.
Funding for light rail is always on the territory government's agenda. There has already been $50 million promised for early design works to Woden in the budget but works won't start on this stage until 2028 and won't finish until 2033.
The federal government is funding stage 2A of the project, from Civic to Commonwealth Park, which is contracted for $577 million.
Over a number of years the ACT government has also been pushing for the Commonwealth to cancel the territory's historic $100 million public housing debt.
But federal Finance Minister Katy Gallagher has already moved to dispel expectations this would be cancelled in this year's budget.
Not everything will be a surprise with the federal government already making a number of funding announcements for the territory.
