Cracking the silos: information-sharing now a requirement under new DV laws

Tackling an issue highlighted in repeated inquiries and reviews, laws aimed at delivering better lines of communication between agencies preventing and responding to family and domestic violence have been passed by the ACT Legislative Assembly.
The reforms will bring the rules around information-sharing in the ACT into line with the majority of other states and territories and support more coordinated safety measures for people at risk.
The Minister for the Prevention of Family and Domestic Violence Yvette Berry said governments "at all levels need to be doing everything they can to bring an end to this epidemic".
"We will have a clear and consistent framework to share information to support better communication and coordination among services to ensure we are providing the best possible outcomes," she said.
The ACT government's Domestic Violence Agencies (Information Sharing) Amendment Bill 2023 allows government agencies to identify domestic and family violence risks earlier, and intervene earlier, so that people can get the support they need sooner.
This legislative change will allow government agencies and law enforcement to communicate with each other more effectively, with an information-sharing coordinator appointed as the "go-between", and hosting meetings between agencies such as crisis services and law enforcement.
Coordinated case management meetings will involve multiple agencies discussing cases, assessing risks and identifying appropriate actions.
Agencies will have a legal framework to share relevant information to prevent and reduce violence and intervene earlier.
"Early intervention and the identification of individuals who are at high risk of experiencing or perpetrating violence, to prevent it from reoccurring, is crucial," Ms Berry said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.