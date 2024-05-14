The Canberra Times
Cracking the silos: information-sharing now a requirement under new DV laws

By Peter Brewer
May 15 2024 - 5:30am
Tackling an issue highlighted in repeated inquiries and reviews, laws aimed at delivering better lines of communication between agencies preventing and responding to family and domestic violence have been passed by the ACT Legislative Assembly.

