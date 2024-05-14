Police concerned for welfare of missing woman

Police are concerned for the welfare of a woman who has gone missing.
They are calling for help to find Arpaege Spegnetto, 23, who has not been seen or heard from since about 1.30pm Tuesday. She was last seen in O'Malley.
"She is described as having an olive complexion, about 165cm (5'5") tall. She has also recently shaved her head," police said in a statement.
"She was last seen wearing a black hooded jumper and black trackpants and she may be trying to travel to Queanbeyan.
"Police hold concerns for her welfare and are requesting the public's assistance to locate her."
They asked anyone who had seen Ms Spegnetto, or who may have any information regarding her whereabouts, to contact ACT Policing on 131 444 and quote reference 7748665.
