Teenager missing from Canberra's north

Teenager Michael Chizaka has been missing in Canberra's north since 8.30pm on May 14.
He was last seen in Giralang.
He is described as African in appearance, with a slim build and black hair.
Michael is believed to be on foot and spends time in Dickson, Kippax shops, Belconnen mall, Bonner, and the City.
Police and Michael's family are concerned for his welfare, and are requesting the public's assistance to locate him.
Anyone who has seen Michael, or who may have any information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact ACT Policing on 131 444. Please quote reference 7749225. Information can be provided anonymously.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.