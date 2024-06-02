Times Past: June 3, 1979

On this day in 1979, the Labor Party was expected to gain nine seats in the inaugural ACT house of assembly elections.
The seats more than doubled compared to the old Legislative Assembly.
The first indications of Labor gaining more seats came in the tally room of the Police and Citizens Youth Club in Turner as labor got 40 per cent of the counted votes as opposed to the 22.2 per cent it won in 1974.
In contrast, the Liberal Party saw its first-preference vote share drop from 30.9 per cent in 1974 to below 20 per cent.
Basking in the gains made, John Clements, a Labor MLA, said: "I think this reflects this community's attitude to the Fraser government."
Jim Leedman, leader of the Liberal team in the old Legislative Assembly, admitted "we expected a bit of a caning because of the government".
Leedman exited the tally room once the first indications of where the vote were headed to became clear.
Fred Daly, former Labor minister for services and property, said in jest "if (John) Haslem (the Liberal member for Canberra) had made a few more speeches, we might not have had to count these figures".
Keith Pearson, chief Australian electoral officer, did ask for some caution about the early results as the preferences process could be arduous and may even spring up a surprise or two in the final tally.
If Labor gained the nine seats it was expected to, it was possible for them to win the support of an independent, and secure the rights to the presidency.
Labor did end up winning the election with a swing of 15.2 per cent of votes in its favor once the final tally was calculated.
