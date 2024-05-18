The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Ask Fuzzy: Is a bluebottle left or right handed?

By Rod Taylor
May 19 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

This might seem an odd question given bluebottles don't have hands, but yes, it does make sense. In this case, handedness refers to the gas-filled bladder that sticks up like a sail.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.