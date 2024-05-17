The Canberra Times
Jeepers, would you check out those stunning creepers

Jackie French
By Jackie French
May 18 2024 - 5:00am
The most spectacular display of autumn foliage at our place just now is the back fence: not the gigantic Chinese pistachio out the front, the Manchurian pear or the medlars, or the native melia/white cedars, but an old-fashioned, very basic wire netting fence covered with Boston ivy.

