Jeepers, would you check out those stunning creepers

Please do not yell at me. Ivy is a weed. Boston ivy is not. Nor is it actually an ivy, but Parthenocissus tricuspidata, more closely related to a grape. Over the past 30 years the Boston ivy has happily spread along the fence, so now the only time anyone glimpses wire netting is in mid-winter. The Boston ivy - and the fence - is green leafed all spring and summer, then in autumn and early winter the green leaves turn flagrant flaming orange, or sometimes orange red. (The colours of most deciduous plants vary with soil type, weather and many other variables. It's fascinating to watch the changes as the years go by).