Times Past: June 4, 1987

By Ray Athwal
June 4 2024 - 12:00am
On this day in 1987, amid a doctors' dispute with the government, "eight labouring ladies" at the Royal Canberra Hospital ensured babies were still being delivered with the best care possible.

