Times Past: June 4, 1987

On this day in 1987, amid a doctors' dispute with the government, "eight labouring ladies" at the Royal Canberra Hospital ensured babies were still being delivered with the best care possible.
At the time of the interview, five babies had been delivered with one being carried out by a caesarian section. A staff member said "we will deliver the babies, and both mothers and babies will the best of care". It was clear that despite the dispute, both midwives and doctors were not going to simply abandon their posts.
The staff member continued "there are two visiting obstetricians working flat out, despite what the AMA and ACT Health Authority are saying, these doctors have said they will continue to be there, and will respond to any call from us at any time".
With confidence, the member of staff also said "even if they were not available, the staff here are trained midwives, there is plenty of backup, and patients will always be covered" and there was no need to worry.
Despite the sense of confidence, the hospital was receiving calls from worried people all day who were concerned they might have to be transferred interstate to have their babies delivered. In reassuring people, the staff member said there were always four to five nurses present for each shift in the labour ward.
Dr David McNicol, the president of the Canberra branch of the AMA, stressed the importance of the government coming to an agreement with doctors to settle the dispute. He said "there are 19 days left before the deadline. After that the government must hold itself responsible for any gaps in the medical service".
Allan Hicks, deputy general manager of the health authority, commended the loyalty and devotion of the midwives and obstetricians and pointed to the lack of anaesthetists as the reason for the crisis. He also said interstate transportation would be provided if necessary.
