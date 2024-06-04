Times Past: June 5, 1935

On this day in 1935, the journey to find a suitable location for a ski resort finally ended. The search ended when a party of the Canberra Alpine Club spent a weekend in the Mt Franklin district.
Mr EH Harvie led the party that also comprised of his partner, Mrs Harvie, Mr JS Anderson, Miss Anderson and Mr Fred Owen. The group left Lee's Springs in the afternoon on Saturday and trekked about 17 miles of the rough mountainous country with its beautiful scenery.
They discovered the ideal skiing plain between Mt Franklin and Ginini Falls. Mr JS Anderson, who was then the secretary of the Alpine Club, found a plain that was a mile long and half a mile in width. They also found a second plain close by and believed a fine lake could be formed in the Cotter Valley below the Ginini Falls without much fuss.
Mt Angie was considered to be one of the richest scenic attractions and its peak was explored by a section of the party. Mrs Harvie who had climbed every peak in the territory stated that its scenery trumps Kosciusko and Kiandra hollow.
She continued "on the one side Canberra could be seen, and on the other side Brindabella, with Goodradigbee River, the trout fisherman's paradise, hiding in the Valleys. To the right, could be seen the Coolamon Plains yellow in the sunshine, while far to the left the Burrinjuck Dam was described".
Mrs Harvie stated the completion of Mt Franklin Road and the bridle track would enable the ideal skiing ground to be within a three-hour reach of Canberra. The ski resort that currently exists in the area, nearly 90 years on, is the Mount Franklin Ski Lodge.
