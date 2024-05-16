Greg Prichard: Why the Roosters should crow after Fifita flip-flop

What better time than Magic Round, when everyone who's anyone in the NRL and three full houses of fans gather in the biggest country town in Australia to tell some lies, eat some pies and play some footy, to make a thorough forensic investigation of the game.
Or, in true rugby league fashion, complain about this, bitch about that, ridicule this, mock that, but with the addition, for the purists, of some clever observations, accurate descriptions and sound advice.
Let's rip in, starting with the shot heard around the world - or at least from the Gold Coast down to Sydney. David Fifita, one day a Titan, next day tipped to be a Penrith Panther, then officially (or so we thought) a Sydney Rooster, and finally a Titan again.
Care to explain, big fellow?
Seriously, those clubs that missed out on him have dodged a bullet - or a cannonball when you consider big Feef's price-tag.
Better for them he got homesick before even leaving home, rather than in 12 months' time.
But there's always a winner, in every situation, and in this case it's Angus Crichton.
If the Roosters now want to keep him, after previously being prepared to bring Fifita in over the top, it's likely going to cost them. He's playing better than Fifita anyway.
As the great Seinfeld character George Costanza would say, Crichton has got hand.
When is someone at South Sydney going to have the guts to tell Latrell Mitchell he's not a fullback?
How the hell has Newcastle won three games in a row without Kalyn Ponga? What in God's name has happened to the Warriors?
I'm just putting that stuff out there - I haven't got an answer for everything.
I'll tell you one thing for free though: NSW coach Michael Maguire isn't stupid. If he thinks Joseph Sua'ali'i should be in his team, he'll pick him. He's not the type to tumble into the rubbish about not picking him because he's switching to rugby union next year.
And that's the right attitude. It's the only attitude, if you want to win.
What would Queensland do?
They wouldn't care what a player was doing in 2025 if they wanted to pick him this year.
They've never even cared if they're Queenslanders or not!
Macksville, Papua New Guinea, New Zealand - they're all in Queensland!
Sua'ali'i is killing them in the centres for the Roosters. He's big, strong, looks for work and always makes his presence felt. He's been tipped as a possible Blues winger and would be fine there or in the centres.
There has been hysteria in the media about the horrendous injury toll in the NRL this year and how it has particularly affected players who were in the front line of contenders for the NSW team.
But there's been no sign of concern from Maguire.
There's been little sign of anything publicly. He's been working away feverishly behind the scenes, but there have been no leaks from the camp about likely selections.
That's very un-NSW-like.
Media types would be pumping him and those around him for information, but they've come up empty so far. We'll hear the team soon enough.
It's a sensible approach from Maguire though, because the injuries would've changed the likely look of the team a few times. Why declare anything before you must? Wait until the smoke has cleared, whenever that might be.
While we're talking Origin, here's a reminder: winning a dead-rubber match, as NSW did after trailing 2-0 in the series last year, means nothing for the future. Take zero from it in terms of the result, player form, anything.
One, two, three takes with hopefully more substance than to be described as simply "hot", on the game that keeps on giving . . .
Surely there's someone in Australia who treats hamstring injuries well enough to prevent clubs from following the expensive trend of sending players overseas to hopefully have miracles worked on them by "world-renowned experts".
There's no point in bringing back the (North Sydney) Bears in the NRL, whether it's as a name-lend to a new side in Perth or anything else. They've been gone from this level for a quarter of a century - don't disturb the grave!
Jack Wighton has really impressed me this season. I love his commitment to doing everything he can to help South Sydney out in their time of need, even if it means remaining retired from Origin. He talks the talk and backs it up with his form on the field.
Tips? Wayne Bennett will coach until he's 100.
Well, he will if you let him, and he can stay awake for night games.
The old marvel continues to excel and is still in huge demand at 74. That's what not drinking does for you.
The riskiest coaching jobs are surely held by Brad Arthur at Parramatta and Todd Payten at North Queensland.
Since their two teams met in a preliminary final in 2022, the Eels have won 15 games and lost 19 and the Cowboys are 16-18. Neither team played finals last year and they're both struggling this season. Maybe they'll conjure something this weekend.
They don't call it Magic Round for nothing.
