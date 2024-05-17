Leaving this life can be cruelly complicated

"The budget was definitely disappointing," writes Sue. "It could be regarded as a step in the right direction, I suppose, but probably more of a shuffle than a step, but when the vote comes around, what is the alternative? The high employment rate the government is so fond of referring to is misleading. My son, with one degree and four graduate diplomas from TAFE, cannot get a job in any of his areas of expertise and is working for just above the basic wage while his previous employer disappeared from the country owing thousands in unpaid super. My son won't get much benefit from the budget either."