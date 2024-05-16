At the movies: make-believe, musketeers and masked menaces

Young Bea (Cailey Fleming) unexpectedly gains the ability to see people's imaginary friends (referred to as IFs) who have been abandoned by the kids they helped. She then discovers that her neighbour Cal (Ryan Reynolds) can do the same. They join forces to reunite the IFs with their former kids. John Krasinski (A Quiet Place) wrote, produced and directed this live-action/animation hybrid and voices one of the IFs. Other characters are voiced by a star-studded cast including Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper, Jon Stewart, Steve Carell, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Sam Rockwell, Awkwafina and George Clooney - and that's just to name a few. Louis Gossett Jr, who died in March, also voiced a character.
Alexandre Dumas's novel has spawned multiple adaptations since its publication in 1844. This is part one of the first French cinematic treatment in over 30 years. Set in the early 17th century kingdom of France, it follows a spirited young swordsman, Charles D'Artagnan (Francois Civil), on his journey from Gascony to Paris to join the King's elite Musketeers of the Guard. In his efforts to enlist, D'Artagnan manages to offend the sensibilities of three of the most formidable musketeers in the ranks, Athos (Vincent Cassel), Porthos (Pio Marma) and Aramis (Romain Duris). But he soon wins them over, and his dedication to help his newfound friends and serve King Louis XIII (Louis Garrel) will lead him not only into the path of the mysterious Milady de Winter (Eva Green) and the Queen's consort Constance (Lyna Khoudri), but the heart of a conspiracy where the future of the nation is at stake. In French with English subtitles.
After their car breaks down, longtime couple Maya (Madelaine Petsch from Riverdale) and Ryan (Froy Gutierrez from Teen Wolf) are forced to spend the night in a remote cabin.
Panic ensues as they are terrorised by three masked strangers who strike with no mercy and seemingly no motive. It's directed by Renny Harlin, whose previous credits include the fourth Nightmare on Elm Street movie, and is the first of three films shot consecutively. Harlin said in Entertainment Weekly recently that this movie is not a reboot of the series that began with The Strangers (2008) and its sequel The Strangers: Prey at Night (2018) but a trilogy based on the original film.
