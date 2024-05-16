At the movies: make-believe, musketeers and masked menaces

Alexandre Dumas's novel has spawned multiple adaptations since its publication in 1844. This is part one of the first French cinematic treatment in over 30 years. Set in the early 17th century kingdom of France, it follows a spirited young swordsman, Charles D'Artagnan (Francois Civil), on his journey from Gascony to Paris to join the King's elite Musketeers of the Guard. In his efforts to enlist, D'Artagnan manages to offend the sensibilities of three of the most formidable musketeers in the ranks, Athos (Vincent Cassel), Porthos (Pio Marma) and Aramis (Romain Duris). But he soon wins them over, and his dedication to help his newfound friends and serve King Louis XIII (Louis Garrel) will lead him not only into the path of the mysterious Milady de Winter (Eva Green) and the Queen's consort Constance (Lyna Khoudri), but the heart of a conspiracy where the future of the nation is at stake. In French with English subtitles.