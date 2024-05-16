The Canberra Times
At the movies: make-believe, musketeers and masked menaces

Ron Cerabona
Ron Cerabona
Updated May 17 2024 - 11:02am, first published 9:00am
IF (PG, 105 minutes):

Young Bea (Cailey Fleming) unexpectedly gains the ability to see people's imaginary friends (referred to as IFs) who have been abandoned by the kids they helped. She then discovers that her neighbour Cal (Ryan Reynolds) can do the same. They join forces to reunite the IFs with their former kids. John Krasinski (A Quiet Place) wrote, produced and directed this live-action/animation hybrid and voices one of the IFs. Other characters are voiced by a star-studded cast including Brad Pitt, Bradley Cooper, Jon Stewart, Steve Carell, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Sam Rockwell, Awkwafina and George Clooney - and that's just to name a few. Louis Gossett Jr, who died in March, also voiced a character.

