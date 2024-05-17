Property prices are at a record high in these suburbs

Despite 13 rate rises in the past two years, property prices in a handful of Canberra suburbs have hit record highs.
New data released by CoreLogic found house prices had peaked in three suburbs and unit prices were at record highs in just two suburbs.
The biggest increase was in Taylor, where house prices rose 20 per cent to a median value of more than $1.1 million.
For most other suburbs, values have fallen as rates have risen.
CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless said increased property listings and affordability constraints had contributed to the declines.
Meanwhile, new artist renders have been released for the long-awaited Garema Place hotel.
Beloved cafe Gus' Place is included in the plans, after some uncertainty over the establishment's future.
The cafe closed its doors in January before bulldozers moved in to demolish the cafe and surrounding businesses.
New designs for the luxury hotel show Gus' will return in a larger space, as part of a revived dining precinct.
The developer, local firm TP Dynamics, has ambitious plans to open the 10-storey hotel in 2027.
Also in development news, a dilapidated building in Canberra's north will be demolished to make way for a rental housing complex.
More than 50 affordable rental homes for essential workers and at-risk youth will be built at the former PCYC site on Watson Street in Turner, under a new proposal.
Canberra PCYC, CHC Australia and the Snow Foundation are behind the project, while the ACT government is also supporting the build.
Canberra PCYC president Peter Macfarlane said the project would not be possible without the support of the partners.
"This is a bit of a realisation of a vision that PCYC has had for quite a number of years to make use of what is a derelict site and turn it into something that will do good for the community," he said.
Finally, a home in Kambah fell just short of breaking a suburb record when it sold at auction.
The five-bedroom home on almost half an acre of land sold for $2,268,000.
Four bidders registered for the auction on Saturday and all parties made a bid of more than $2.2 million.
Selling agent Tyran Murphy of Hayman Partners said more than 130 potential buyers inspected the Malcolm Place home ahead of the auction.
"This type of property doesn't come up too often in the more established areas and that's where it caught people's eyes," he said.
