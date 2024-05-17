Canberra's judges are jailing the wrong people

No one has suggested that any officers personally committed any war crimes. But what has been criticised is the complete failure by officers at all levels to properly manage their soldiers, including gathering accurate information about what they were really doing. This reflects very poorly on their competence, their training, and the systems of governance in operations, particularly in a military environment under military law. It was a culture that came from the top. They were not loyal to the many soldiers who obeyed the rules but are slurred by effective condonation of those who didn't.