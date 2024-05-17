'He just needs a bit of love': Choppa was born in the RSPCA shelter - and is still there

Choppa the Staffy-cross has lived his entire life at the RSPCA shelter in Weston.
He was born there and this week turned one - a sad milestone for a good boy still looking for his forever home.
Choppa's mum was brought into the shelter, had puppies and the babies never left.
A year on, Choppa has never known anything other than the shelter, never had a home to call his own.
And while he has his own bed, toys and pen, and the love of the RSPCA staff and volunteers, Choppa would do well in an active household.
A good home could be one with teenage children and adults, with the time and patience to give him a bit of training, the society's Philip Staley said.
Choppa may also make a good "second dog" and benefit from an older, wiser dog showing him the way.
"He's a beautiful dog," Philip said.
"To adopt Choppa, you want to be strong on the lead. And realise that he is just a puppy, so he'll need a few things. House training and what not.
"But he's loveable. He'd be a beautiful companion. He's got lots of love to give. He's super-friendly.
"I just think it's funny that he's a year old, but he's only been in here. So he's just a puppy, that's all he is.
"If you treated him like a 15-week-old puppy, he'll be fine. He just needs a bit of training. A bit of love."
The adoption fee for CHOPPA is $395 which helps to cover the cost of mandatory de-sexing, vaccinations, microchip and a lot of care from the RSPCA crew.
Contact the RSPCA on 6287 8100 to line up a meet and greet.
Remember Tiny? He had the record for the longest stay in the Domestic Animal Services shelter. Well, after 339 days in the shelter, Tiny has been adopted by a loving couple.
"After losing their senior dog recently, Tiny's new owners read about Tiny's plight in The Canberra Times just as they'd started thinking about adoption. They scheduled a meet and greet and clearly fell for Tiny's many charms," the ACT Government said.
And that is tag-waggingly great news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.