Man missing, believed to be travelling with a tent

A man has gone missing in Canberra with police calling for public assistance.
Matthew Lau has not been seen or heard from since about 2pm on May 16.
He is described as Caucasian in appearance, about 172cm (5'8") tall, with a slim build, fair complexion, brown hair with a goatee style beard, and brown eyes.
The 36-year-old is believed to be travelling on foot with a tent, and often spends time around Cook, Aranda, Weetangera, and Barton.
Police and Matthew's family hold concerns for his welfare, and are requesting the public's assistance to locate him.
Anyone who has seen Matthew, or who may have any information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact ACT Policing on 131 444. Please quote reference number 7750350. Information can be provided anonymously.
