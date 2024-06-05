The Canberra Times
Times Past: June 6, 1984

June 6 2024 - 12:00am
On this day in 1984, a new national park in the southern part of the ACT was announced. The new national park was named Namadgi, the indigenous name for mountainous region. The park makes up about 45 per cent of the ACT's land area.

