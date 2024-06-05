Times Past: June 6, 1984

On this day in 1984, a new national park in the southern part of the ACT was announced. The new national park was named Namadgi, the indigenous name for mountainous region. The park makes up about 45 per cent of the ACT's land area.
The then minister for territories and local government, Tom Uren, announced that the Gudgenby Nature Reserve and the adjoining Cotter River catchment area would be declared as a national park.
Explorer John Lhotsky had recorded the name Namadgi in 1834 and it referred to a large area that is now known individually as the Bimberi, Brindabella, Tidbinbella, Scabby and Booth ranges, in the west and south of the ACT.
Namadgi national park covers about 94,000 hectares and contains most of the ACT's higher land including snow cover and sub-alpine climate. The Cotter catchment was prohibited to access as it was environmentally sensitive due to the water it produces. The water did not require much treatment as there was no human interference in the area.
The catchment area currently supplies about 85 per cent of the water for the ACT. "I envisage that the management plan will be based on a series of zones, each of which would be managed according to specific objectives," Uren said.
Plans were also introduced to manage access to the park including the number of vehicles allowed, where camping, bushwalking, picnicking and fishing can occur and most importantly, demarcating the areas that are prohibited access to the public.
