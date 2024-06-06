The Canberra Times
Times Past: June 7, 1991

June 7 2024 - 12:00am
On this day in 1991, the split in the Hawke labor government heated up even further as the prime minister's supporters accused Paul Keating's centre left supporters of engaging in dirty tricks to smear Hawke's leadership.

