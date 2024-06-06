Times Past: June 7, 1991

On this day in 1991, the split in the Hawke labor government heated up even further as the prime minister's supporters accused Paul Keating's centre left supporters of engaging in dirty tricks to smear Hawke's leadership.
Some of Hawke's supporters threw down an ultimatum that should any more "stunts" such as the sudden revival of a seven-year-old story about the phone tapping of ASIO, they would rain fire in their campaign against the pro-Keating forces. In a bid to turn down the temperature between the two sets of supporters, Keating phoned Hawke to discuss the issues.
The phone tapping story was based on a report that alleged Hawke was provided access to ASIO tapes of a phone call between senator Peter Walsh and investigative journalist, Brian Toohey. Unsurprisingly, leader of the opposition, John Hewson, attempted to exploit the story in his favour as he called for a judicial inquiry into the controversy.
Nothing came of the attempt as Hawke had steadfastly refused to validate the controversy but neither confirming or denying its existence. He said that he had never used phone tapping to gain political leverage and said "it had no legs then and has no legs now".
The fingers were pointed at the Keating camp as it was revealed details of the phone-tap would be leaked as part of Keating's leadership challenge. The aim was the drop this "political hand grenade" to "blast" members of the left and other civil libertarians out of Hawke's camp.
People inside Hawke's camp pointed fingers at the pro-Keating faction with a MP even directly accusing members of the faction of wanting to resurrect stories to bring Hawke down.
