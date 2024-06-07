Times Past: June 8, 1995

On this day in 1995, the annexation of Goulburn by the ACT was the central focus of public discourse. Despite acknowledging the impracticality of the step, the ACT was very keen to strengthen the ties.
Kate Carnell, the chief minister, stated "the borders have to become more irrelevant to the way we operate and that means having substantially better cooperation with NSW - with the people in Goulburn and other areas".
The annexation idea was the brainchild of the Goulburn Post columnist Ray Williams, who raised the prospect as a means of getting Goulburn to tap into the water supply of the ACT. Williams continued: "Why, then, shouldn't we become part of the ACT?"
The idea spread like wildfire with the former NSW premier and member for the southern highlands, John Fahey, chiming in. Although he had reservations, it was an idea worth considering. He questioned more expensive payments of services in the ACT and its government debt.
Fahey said "there is no logic in having a government the size of the ACT's for such a limited population" and it was a mistake to create an independent government. The ACT opposition joined in and stated it was confused about the plan to expand its territory, as the government itself had tried to get the NSW government to manage the Namadgi National Park.
Ms Carnell wrote to the mayor of Goulburn, Margaret O'Neill, to express her delight at the possibility of joining the two cities. In the letter, Ms Carnell said "while it may be impractical to talk about actually expanding our borders, I believe it's vital that we start approaching our region with the view that the borders of the act count for nothing".
