Woman missing for a second time in a week

A woman who was reported missing and then found by police has gone disappeared again.
Police say Arpaege Spegnetto has again left medical care in Garran.
The 23-year-old woman is described as having an olive complexion, about 165cm (5'5") tall with a medium build and a shaved head.
Police say she was last seen wearing a mustard coloured hooded jumper, grey trackpants, and wearing socks on her feet.
Police hold significant concerns for Arpaege's welfare and are requesting the public's assistance to locate her.
Anyone who has seen Arpaege, or who may have any information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact ACT Policing on 131 444. Please quote reference number 7750257. Information can be provided anonymously.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.