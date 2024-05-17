Floods in south Brazil have displaced 600,000. It's the new normal

Since the beginning of May, those massive floods in Rio Grande do Sul have made world headlines. In the state's capital, Porto Alegre, the Guaba river is more than five metres above its normal level, breaking a record set in 1941. The death toll is 149 and growing, with 108 still missing. The floods have displaced more than 600,000 people and directly or indirectly affected more than 2 million, in 446 of the 497 municipalities in the state.