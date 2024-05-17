The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
What's on

'It's amazing': 40th Radford College art show is on this weekend

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
May 18 2024 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's the school art show that attracts hundreds of stunning entries and has a loyal and passionate following. And this year, it's 40.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.