From parenting to Putin, we've got you booklovers covered

Jonas Jonasson. HarperCollins. $24.99.
Here's the new book from the author of The Hundred-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out of the Window and Disappeared. In Sweden in 2011, self-taught astrophysicist Petra has calculated that the atmosphere will collapse on September 21 that year, about 21.20. Armed with this terrible knowledge, Petra meets Johan, a doomsday prophet, and Agnes, a 75-year-old widow who has created a double life on social media as a young influencer. Together, the trio race through Europe as they plan to make the most out of the time they have left, in more ways than one. But of course, things rarely go to plan.
Alexander McCall Smith. NewSouth Books. $39.99.
The Perfect Passion Dating Company at No. 24 Mouse Lane in Edinburgh's New Town is run by Katie Donald who has an innate instinct for bringing people together. Along the way, Katie learns profound lessons about her own desires as she works at better understanding others. Although Katie has little in the way of direct experience, with the help of her amiable and handsome office neighbour William Kidd, she soon finds herself making matches for the lonely hearts tired of meeting online - and who want a more personal touch.
James Patterson and Michael Crichton. Penguin. $34.99.
The novel is based on research and an incomplete manuscript by Crichton, who died in 2008. His widow, Sherri, gave the materials to another bestselling storyteller, Patterson, to complete. The eruption of the volcano Mauna Loa is about to destroy the Big Island of Hawaii. But a long-kept military secret could turn this into something far worse. The eruption threatens a cache of chemical weapons that could destroy not only the island but the world. It's up to a handful of brave individuals to save the day.
Greg Chapman. NewSouth Books. $27.99.
This is a collection of Queensland writer Chapman's original macabre fiction. Among the stories here: clown-for-hire Harvey has the worst day of his life. A childhood display of malice is resurrected 30 years later. A priest finds true faith means devotion to blood and pain. Revenge shows Emma what lies beneath her mask of fear. A Halloween expert unleashes her own personal hell. Also included are Chapman's novellas The Last Night of October and Vaudeville.
Geoffrey Robertson. NewSouth. $34.99.
Human rights lawyer Robertson examines how the Russian president's illegal invasion of Ukraine war in effect destroys the purpose of the United Nations. It exposes the fatal flaw in its 1945 Charter which entrusts the duty to five permanent members with a veto on any Security Council action. Russia may not even be expelled for breaching the Charter from the General Assembly without a Security Council recommendation, which Russia itself can veto. Robertson looks at the difficulties of bringing Putin to trial, gives an explanation of the ICC charges he already faces, and surmises that any future peace agreement would include an amnesty for Putin.
Mel Wilson. HarperCollins. $34.99.
Subtitled "Imperfect advice for the biggest role of your life", this book from co-host of The Juggling Act podcast and former editor of Kidspot provides reassurance, advice and epic fails for parents and carers of toddlers to primary-school-aged kids. Wilson shares her warts-and-all stories, along with those from a diverse range of celebrity parents and carers (among them Kathy Lette, Amanda Keller, Cameron and Alison Daddo and Grant and Chezzy Denyer) with a bit of guidance from experts thrown in.
Martin Wikelski. Scribe. $36.99.
Animal senses are finely tuned to their environments. Rats are known to flee hours before an earthquake and birds to take flight before a tornado. Yet animal movements themselves are rarely glimpsed by humans. What if we could track secret animal movements? What would they tell us about how our planet is changing? Would humans be more prepared for natural disasters and disease? Could we prevent further species loss and climate catastrophe? As part of a new project called ICARUS, scientists all over the world have begun equipping animals with lightweight, solar-powered tracking devices. The data they collect creates a living map of animal behaviour previously thought impossible to obtain.
Lloyd Llewellyn-Jones. Hachette. $34.99.
The Egyptian queen Cleopatra is a legendary figure - Caesar, Antony, the asp. But here is the real-life story of the historical Cleopatra VII. She was the last of seven Cleopatras who ruled Egypt before it was subsumed into the Roman Empire. Emulating the practices of the gods, the Cleopatras married their full-blood brothers and dominated the normally patriarchal world of politics and warfare. Each of the seven Cleopatras wielded absolute power and their ruthless, multigenerational focus on dominance resulted in extraordinary acts of betrayal, violence, and murder.
