From parenting to Putin, we've got you booklovers covered

Animal senses are finely tuned to their environments. Rats are known to flee hours before an earthquake and birds to take flight before a tornado. Yet animal movements themselves are rarely glimpsed by humans. What if we could track secret animal movements? What would they tell us about how our planet is changing? Would humans be more prepared for natural disasters and disease? Could we prevent further species loss and climate catastrophe? As part of a new project called ICARUS, scientists all over the world have begun equipping animals with lightweight, solar-powered tracking devices. The data they collect creates a living map of animal behaviour previously thought impossible to obtain.